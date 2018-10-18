Posted: Oct 18, 2018 1:30 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce sells t-shirts to spread the word to shop local in order to help the local community. This year the Chamber will sell dark green shirts with white lettering. Anyone wanting to put a logo on the back of their shirt will need to pay $100. Putting a name of a business on the back of the shirt will cost $25. All orders for t-shirts are due by Oct. 29.

The Chamber will give away yard signs and posters too with the hashtags shop Bartlesville and shop Dewey on them. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, the Chamber will blanket yards with signs and they are currently asking people to join them. For more information, email Kym Whitmore at kwhitmore@bartlesville.com or call 918-336-0097.