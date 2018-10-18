Posted: Oct 18, 2018 1:33 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America introduces their new Scout Executive and CEO. New Scout Executive Phillip Wright has served professionally in scouting for 19 years.

For 13 years Wright served in scouting in Mississippi before going to Columbus, Ohio for several years. He says his 19th year will be spent in Bartlesville.

Wright says his father was an orphan after losing both of his parents. Being orphaned, a scoutmaster took Wright’s father under his wing. His father went on to learn leadership and discipline skills that earned him a job in aeronautical engineering. Since then, Wright says scouting has been a family tradition.

Nationwide, Wright says BSA is doing an excellent job to maintain its integrity while teaching skills that will last a lifetime.

Wright comes into the scouting picture in the Cherokee Area Council with successful enrollment in the area. 150 new boys and girls have joined scouting in Bartlesville.