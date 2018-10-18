Posted: Oct 18, 2018 1:44 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 1:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau coordinates the Downtown Bartlesville Ghost Walk for next week.

Director of Operations Becky Cowen says the Bartlesville Area History Museum has helped them unearth real stories that actually happened at each site associated with the Ghost Walk. She says the museum staff really knows its stuff.

Tours for the Ghost Walk will last from 6 to 8:45 p.m. with tours taking off every 15 minutes.

The event takes place on Oct. 24 and 25. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the Hilton Garden Inn where the event will start. The tours will end at the Bartlesville Community Center.