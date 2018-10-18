Posted: Oct 18, 2018 2:19 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 2:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Fair Grounds in Dewey will host a prayer meeting Thursday night.

Rod Nicholas says this will be the third prayer meeting like this in the past several years. One prayer meeting in Dewey was held at Don Tyler Park in Dewey in 2015, and another prayer meeting on April 7, 2017.

Nicholas invites people to come and enjoy an evening of fellowship, music and prayer. One speaker from every Dewey Church is invited to pray for unity in the community, the state of Oklahoma, the nation and families. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.