Posted: Oct 18, 2018 2:24 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Civitan Park, also known as “dinosaur park” will soon be the recipient of a 20-foot by 44-foot picnic pavilion — thanks to donations from Bartlesville Civitan Club and other community organizations.

The cost of the pavilion is approximately $29,000, which was purchased with funds raised by the Civitan Club. Installation of the pavilion is being completed by Urban Haus of Bartlesville at a cost of $30,775. Installation fees will be provided by the City of Bartlesville along with additional donations and grants provided by the Civitan Club or others.

Worth noting is that Urban Haus owner Wayne Callaghan and subcontractors Ron Griggs, Cramer Concrete, Harrison Drilling, Taggart Electrical and Lance’s Landscape each took a 30-percent discount on their costs to make this installation more affordable.