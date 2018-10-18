Posted: Oct 18, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Tulsa Thursday afternoon at a campaign rally for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.

Pence flew into the Tulsa International Airport before heading to the Mabee Center. The talk is scheduled to start at 4:15 and will last until 5:30 p.m.

Our news partners at the News on 6 will live stream the speech on their app, their Facebook page, and their YouTube channel.

The Vice President is not scheduled to spend the night in Tulsa, so his motorcade will travel back to TIA immediately following the rally.