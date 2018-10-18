Posted: Oct 18, 2018 4:27 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 4:27 PM

Ty Loftis

David Grann, author of Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, was at a book signing on Thursday afternoon at the Water Bird Gallery in Pawhuska.

Grann said the history of Osage County is depressing, but Grann is glad he could shed some light on the subject.

The book has went on to be very successful and Hollywood is looking to possibly make a movie out of it.