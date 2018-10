Posted: Oct 18, 2018 9:35 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2018 9:38 PM

Max Gross

A pedestrian was struck by a City of Dewey Public Works vehicle around 9:05 on Thursday night. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition. Bartlesville police captain Rocky Bevard has more details.

