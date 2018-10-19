Posted: Oct 19, 2018 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2018 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Three people have been arrested by Osage County deputies after they found a body on the side of a county road north of Pawhuska. The three suspects arrested were Maurice Kent, Daniel Keene and Toby Bighorse. Charges include second degree murder and robbery complaints.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said someone reported a fight north of Pawhuska that ended with a man being stabbed. Virden said detectives started an investigation and searched an area near the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve where the News on 6 reports they found the body of John Dustin Adkins on Thursday.

Virden says investigators believe Adkins was stabbed and hit in the head with a hatchet and his body was believed to have been there since October first.

Virden added that he believes the four people were riding together when the fight broke out which led to the stabbing.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.