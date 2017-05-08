Posted: Oct 19, 2018 1:13 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2018 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet on Monday morning at the Pawhuska courthouse and they will discuss a number of important items.

There will be discussion and possible action in regards to approving and signing a transfer of funds for a nutrition program in the amount of $30,100.

The Commissioners will discuss and possibly take action to accept Kodiak Drive and Bear Paw Path into the county road maintenance system.

The County Commissioners will possibly take action on approving and signing the health departments reconciliation for September of 2018 and they will also discuss the possibility of signing the court clerk’s case balance summary report in September of 2018.

Also at the meeting, the Commissioners will possibly take action to sign a resolution declaring property as surplus property to be traded.

The meeting starts at 10 for anyone interested in going.