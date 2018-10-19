Posted: Oct 19, 2018 9:20 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2018 9:20 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police are investigating human remains found near the Pathfinder Parkway.

According to Public Informatoin Officer for the department, Captain Jay Hastings, police were contacted Thursday afternoon by a man checking an oil lease between Frank Phillips and Adams.

The man reported discovering what appeared to be human bones with clothing. Hastings says investigators arrived and began searching the area for more evidence. It appears the body had been there for anywhere from three months to a year.

Investigators will be working with evidence collected at the scene and the medical examiner’s office to determine the identity of the person and cause of death. It appears the person may have been transient and living in the area.

If you have information concerning the remains, call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE or use the P3 TIPS smart phone app. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.