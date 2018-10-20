Posted: Oct 20, 2018 12:08 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2018 12:08 PM

About 25 people gathered downtown Bartlesville Saturday morning for the second-annual A21 Walk for Freedom. The walk was part of a worldwide effort to raise awareness of the slavery of human trafficking.

A trafficking survivor who identified herself of Gina says she was sexually assaulted at age seven and the assaults continued into her adulthood. Gina's assaulter also got her addicted to drugs and involved her with a motorcycle clu b.

The approximately one and a half mile-long walk took walkers through downtown Bartlesville. State Senator Julie Daniels spoke to the group afterward. The approximately one and a half mile-long walk took walkers through downtown Bartlesville. State Senator Julie Daniels spoke to the group afterward. She compared the experience the walkers had just had to that of a trafficking victim.

According to the Polaris Project the average age of a trafficking victim in the U.S. is 12 years-old. If you know of human trafficking in northeast Oklahoma, report it to Crime Stoppers by way of the P3 TIPS app. If you want to get involved with the A21 organization locally, call 918-331-8220.