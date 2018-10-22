Posted: Oct 22, 2018 10:06 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 4:06 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners held a brief meeting on Monday morning. There were no new business items on the agenda.

The unfinished business portion of the meeting saw the controversial school supply donation item that led to the arrest of sheriff Kenny Freeman on embezzlement charges dropped from the agenda permanently. The item had been tabled each of the last four meetings.

The commissioners approved the transportation commission’s eight-year bridge plan for Nowata County. The item was tabled last week but all three commissioners gave their approval.

Kerry Freeman from the Nowata County Election Board gave an update that early voting will begin Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the election board office.