Posted: Oct 22, 2018 10:27 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 10:27 AM
Lankford Meets with Constituents
Charlie Taraboletti
Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford is taking time to talk with constituents and remind you to vote in the November 6th General Election. Lankford took time in Bartlesville from noon to 1:30 to talk with voters at the Republican Headquarters at 214 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.
Lankford says it's important that you get out and vote.
You can check your voter registration and request an absentee ballot if you need one by going to the state election board website -- www.elections.ok.gov.
