Posted: Oct 22, 2018 1:41 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 1:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey’s City Manager Kevin Trease sent a request to the Washington County Commissioners last Friday regarding signage for the Washington County Industrial Park. Trease requested approval to paint the sign’s framing, to replace the wood framing and to install new panels.

The Washington County Commissioners would go on to approve the request from Trease and the City of Dewey in their regular meeting on Monday morning.

The name will also change to the Dewey Area Industrial Park since the update was approved. The size of the sign will not change as permitted by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.