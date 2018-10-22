Posted: Oct 22, 2018 1:45 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners accepted an agreement for jail services for the town of Copan to start their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. A letter typed to Washington County Sheriff Rick Silver by the commissioners was approved next.

Commissioners Mitch Antle explains that the letter acknowledges that the commissioners received the letters from residents in the Home Avenue area about an on-going situation contrary to their expectations for quality of life. Sending the letter to the sheriff is the best action, Antle says, the comissioners can take in the situation.

The commissioners went on to review bids for 6-month road materials. Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved the temporary transfer of $156,490.

A lease/purchase agreement between Yellowhouse Machinery Company and the commissioners was approved for District 3’s 2015 John Deere 624K Wheel Loader too.