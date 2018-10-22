Posted: Oct 22, 2018 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was in Bartlesville Monday afternoon in an effort to motivate Washington County republicans to show up at the polls for the midterm election.

Lankford stressed that this is an important time for republicans to get out and vote for the likes of Kevin Hern and Judd Strom, who were also on hand for the event.

Despite the many differences we face as Americans, Lankford knows he can always count on Oklahomans to be supportive of how he conducts himself.

The midterm election will be held Tuesday, November sixth.