Posted: Oct 22, 2018 3:02 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 3:02 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting this evening at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The council will move to enter executive session to discuss the city attorney position. Jerry Maddux, the current city attorney, announced that he will retire effective Jan 1.

The agenda also calls for several committee appointments to be made including additions to the Transportation Committee, White Rose Cemetery Board and Park Board. A bid will be awarded for a core server upgrade for IT department.

The council will also hear an update from the Tower Green Design Committee from Jim Curd and Alan Gentges.