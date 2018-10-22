Posted: Oct 22, 2018 3:15 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 4:57 PM

A Bartlesville man now has five pending cases against him after violating a protective order once again. Hakeem Brown stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday on a new violation of a protective order charge.

According to an affidavit, between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday Brown drove by the victim’s residence several times and entered the residence on multiple occasions as well. The victim said Brown was aware of the protective order. Brown violated the protective order on Oct. 15 as well. An affidavit alleges that Brown kicked in the door of the victim’s residence and then immediately fled.

Another incident involving Brown and the same victim occurred on Oct. 11 at the Skyline Motel in Bartlesville. Brown allegedly fired shots with a handgun. He admitted to hiding the gun and a magazine within a block of the hotel. Brown picked up a felon in possession of a firearm charge in this incident.

Brown saw his aggregate bond set at $75,000. His next court date is scheduled for November 16.