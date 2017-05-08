Posted: Oct 22, 2018 3:26 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse and things went very smooth in a quick thirty-minute meeting.

There was action on approving and accepting Kodiak Drive into the county road maintenance system as well as approving and signing a resolution to accept Bear Paw Path into the county road maintenance system.

The County Commissioners took action on signing a transfer of funds request for the nutrition program in the amount of $30,100 and approved the court clerk’s case balance summary for September of 2018. They did the same thing for the health department’s reconcilement of 2018.

The Run for Special Needs will take place this weekend in Pawhuska and Saddle up for Christ will take place at the Fairgrounds during the first week of November.

The next regular scheduled Osage county commissioners meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 29 at ten in the morning.