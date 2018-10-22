Posted: Oct 22, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 3:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Two men appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday for an incident that occurred in Dewey on Sunday. According to an affidavit, Franklin Majano-Fuentes drove 75 miles per hour past a Dewey police officer and a Washington County Deputy in a 35 mile per hour speed zone. When the officers pulled him over, Fuentes said he was driving to Bartlesville with a friend and needed help.

The arresting officer asked Fuentes if he had a valid license and he said no. He did, however, say he had a passport because he was from Honduras. The affidavit further states that Fuentes intentionally sped past the officers because he needed help from the passenger, Andres Gomez, who forced Fuentes to drive him to Bartlesville.

Officers placed Franklin under arrest for driving without a license. Gomez reportedly said “it’s my fault and I was wanting to kill him” when the arresting officer approached him at the deputy’s vehicle. The officer asked Gomez who he wanted to kill and Gomez told the officer the Bartlesville man’s name and that the man owed him money for work he did for the man. Gomez went on to say that the man he wanted to kill beat him up when he confronted the man about the money and officer noticed dried blood and a swollen left eye.

In the truck, officers located a M&P Model 15 .22 caliber rifle which was reported to be stolen from the Bartlesville area. Fuentes saw his bond set at $10,000 while Gomez saw his bond set at $200,000 for possessing a stolen firearm with intent to assault. They will appear in court on Oct. 23 at 1:15 p.m.