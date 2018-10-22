Posted: Oct 22, 2018 8:51 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2018 8:52 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council discussed possibilities for the new city attorney during an executive session at Monday night’s special meeting.

Two applications were received for the position. Local attorney’s Johnny Akers and Jess Kane applied for the position. These two attorneys were notably on different sides of litigation in a suit regarding the Casey’s General Store on Madison and Nowata. Kane represented Casey’s, while a group Akers was a part of represented the Forrest Creek Owner’s Association who filed the suit.

The council met in private during a twenty-one-minute long session. Mayor Dale Copeland said no action was taken but a good discussion was had. The council will likely make a decision on a new city attorney at its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 5.

Jim curd and Alan Gentges, members of the Tower Green Design Committee, went on to give an update. Several components of the space will be considered including a renovation to the existing fountain, an entertainment venue, restroom facilities, an open green area and possibly a splash pad.

Gentges went to say that a name for the space will be considered at the next meeting as well.

Another meeting for the Tower Green Design Committee will be held on Wednesday at noon in the city hall building. The council plans on approving the final design for the space at the Nov. 5 meeting as well.