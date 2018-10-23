Posted: Oct 23, 2018 10:36 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 10:36 AM

Max Gross

A scary situation took place early Tuesday morning in Nowata as a chase involving juvenile male occurred after an alleged assault attempt.

According to a Nowata Police Department press release, a female victim arrived outside the police station claiming that her boyfriend tried to stab her. She claimed the incident happened in the car and she drove to the police station. The juvenile male ran away allegedly still holding the knife.

Shortly after another call came in from the juvenile male’s grandmother claiming that he stole her vehicle. The woman claims that the male had blood on his person and was holding a knife.

The male then led police on a pursuit at speeds in excess of 80 MPH. The driver turned off all lights in the vehicle and temporarily eluded police. The vehicle was rediscovered on Highway 169 when the driver nearly struck a police vehicle head on while trying to pass a semi. The vehicle was lost once again.

The subject was untraceable until he showed up at the Sheriff’s Office and tried to make entry. Dispatchers inside locked all the doors and barricaded themselves with the victim. Officers quickly arrived at scene and the suspect fled in the vehicle erratically cutting through yards and businesses.

The vehicle got stuck in mud while trying to cross through a yard at the Garden Walk Apartments. The suspect was apprehended after trying to flee on foot.

The juvenile male is facing several felony charges assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding, felony damage to property as well as several misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.