Ty Loftis

There will be an Indian taco and vendor fundraiser for the Delaware Pow-wow Committee on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2900 east Tuxedo Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

An Indian taco with tea costs $8. Fry bread costs $2 and dessert is a dollar. Deliveries are available for one dollar each for four orders or more. Call 918-902-7750 for more information. Limited vendor space is available.