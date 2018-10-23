Posted: Oct 23, 2018 11:02 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles promotes three members of the Bartlesville Police Department.

Lietenant Kevin Ickleberry was promoted to the rank of captain, Sergeant Glen McClinock was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Detective Jim Warring was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Ickleberry will continue to serve in his role as supervisor of the Services Division, which includes training and dispatch services, as well as maintain oversight of the Special Operations Team. McClintock will supervise the Adam Shift in Patrol, and Warring will continue to serve with the Investigations Division.

Roles says he looks forward to the leadership of the newly promoted officers. Each of the men, Roles says, has a unique skill set that will serve the department and the community well.