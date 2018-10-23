Posted: Oct 23, 2018 12:25 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville has no new information regarding the construction of a promised Popeye's restaurant at the former Sooner Motel location on U.S. Highway 75.

Residents may recall that the Bartlesville Development Authority was authorized some time ago to reimburse the company for the demolition of the motel to make way for construction of the new restaurant, but those funds won't be released until the company obtains a Certificate of Occupancy from the City, which has not yet occurred.

This doesn't mean the company isn't making plans that the City and the development authority are unaware of, but construction cannot start until the proper permits are obtained, and the City's Building and Permit Office have received no applications on behalf of Popeye's.