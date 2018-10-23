Posted: Oct 23, 2018 12:26 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 1:26 PM

Garrett Giles

History comes alive in the City of Bartlesville owned White Rose Cemetery on Oct. 25 through the 27th as the popular “Mausoleum Stories” will be told. City Manager Mike Bailey says that rich state history collides with Bartlesville’s history in the beautiful mausoleum in Bartlesville.

According to White Rose Coordinator Kim Inman, the event will be held at 7 o’clock on Thursday, Oct. 25th and Friday Oct 26th and at 2 o’clock on Saturday, Oct. 27th in the White Rose Mausoleum. The cemetery is located at 11th Street and Virginia Avenue.

Mausoleum Stories features the stories of several local pioneers and residents interred at White Rose Cemetery. Those portrayed in this year’s event are Union and Confederate soldiers Thomas Nicholson and Harvey Archibald, local suffragette Mary Reed, Cherokee Freedman Eliza Ledman and Ernest Lewis who was killed in a shootout on Statehood Day.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the Bartlesville Public Library.