Posted: Oct 23, 2018 2:09 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public School Foundation held a fundraising event for its Scientific Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) program Monday evening. Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis says the event was a success.

The money raised will go toward younger students and Ellis says this is a positive.

Ellis says while the kickoff event was a success on Monday, the foundation can always use more money to help the students.

This fundraising effort has been a four-phase project. Ellis hopes to raise enough money this year to complete the third and fourth phases.