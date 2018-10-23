Posted: Oct 23, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 2:50 PM

The Bartlesville Public Library will introduce a new portable, self-contained audio book collection soon. Library Director Shellie McGill says that the new unit called Playaway acts like a compact MP3 player that people can take with them anywhere.

Playaway Audio Books do not require downloads or any set-up time, nor do they need Wi-Fi. Just like a book, people only have to check a Playaway out at the Bartlesville Public Library and power it up.

McGill says they have ordered just under 200 Playaway units for the library. The $14,000 from last budget year has been used to pay for the new Playaway collect. Only a little over half of that money has gone towards the collection, but they will continue to spend money on new releases until they reach the end of their budget.

The library still needs to label, lock and download the items into their system so the library will have the Playaways on their selves by Friday at the latest. McGill says the Playaway Audio Books will sit near the middle of the library with their own sign before the are moved to the audio book section of the library. Playaways are currently available for checkout.