Posted: Oct 23, 2018 3:09 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $7,500 contribution to Oklahoma Wesleyan University. President of Arvest Bartlesville Kyle Hubbard recently presented the check to Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s president Dr. Everett Piper.

Dr. Piper, says Oklahoma Wesleyan has moved to a state of financial health in the last 15 years thanks to donors like the Arvest Foundation. According to OKWU, the university has no debt and its annual revenue has more than doubled.

Arvest Bartlesville’s President Kyle Hubbard says he knows first hand how the university equips its students personally and professionally since he is an alum for OKWU. He says he’s please to have presented the donation to Oklahoma Wesleyan. OKWU offers undergraduate and graduate studies through residential, evening on-site, and online programs so you can choose the degree and location that best fits you.

In the Bartlesville area, the Arvest Foundation has contributed over $65,000 so far in 2018.