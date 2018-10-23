Posted: Oct 23, 2018 3:43 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 3:43 PM

Max Gross

A Wichita man was pulled over in Washington County and was arrested after admitting that he was driving under the influence of drugs. 18-year-old Javeon Johnson appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a DUI charge.

According to affidavit, Johnson was clocked travelling 84 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone on Highway 75 in Washington County. An officer pulled Johnson’s vehicle over. The vehicle had tinted windows and Johnson pressed his license and insurance information against the window.

Johnson rolled down the window a few inches and the officer took his information. The officer observed a smell resembling marijuana. Johnson volunteered that he had smoked marijuana before leaving Coffeyville, Kansas.

Johnson participated in a field sobriety tests administered. He gave blood sample as well. Johnson saw his bond set at $2,500.