Posted: Oct 23, 2018 9:10 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2018 9:15 PM

Garrett Giles

An item regarding a 21.8-acre plat in an undeveloped area near the Silver Lake and Nowata Road intersection found itself on Tuesday night’s Bartlesville City Planning Commission agenda.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman explains that a plat allows for the street sewer water and storm drainage to be installed. It also allows land to be tracted and developed into lots which symbolizes the first stages of development.

Planning Commission members moved to approve the preliminary plat at the meeting. The area to be known as Hillcrest Village will have 258 units including 49 single family residential lots, 125 multi-family units, 60 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.

The final plat information will be presented to the Bartlesville City Council at a later date. A groundbreaking ceremony in the aforementioned area is expected to take place sometime in mid-November.

Bartlesville’s Engineering and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen took the floor next to give a water report.

In January of this year, the City of Bartlesville requested $209 per acre foot in remaining water storage in Copan Lake from the COE. Later in September, the COE rejected the proposal.

The House and Senate will sign a WRDA Bill soon saying that the municipality shall pay no more than 110-percent of the last contract rate for water storage which applies only to the Verdigris River Basin. Once signed by the president, legislative framework will be in place for the city to pay $74 per acre foot in remaining water storage.

Lauritsen says the city is looking for rights for long-term supply and redundancy for droughts. During droughts, Lauritsen says that's when they need to provide water to their customers the most.

Also in the future plans for Bartlesville's water supply, the city aims to complete feasability studies to quantify costs and treatment levels for reuse. In early 2019, they will engineer designs for a pump station and pipeline to be completed by the Fall of 2019. Construction on the pump station and pipeline would begin in 2020 with the anticipated end dated around the middle of 2021.