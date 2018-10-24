Posted: Oct 24, 2018 9:21 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 9:21 AM

Ty Loftis

Three people have been arrested by Osage County deputies after they found the body of John Adkins on the side of county road 4201 north of Pawhuska. The three suspects arrested were Maurice Kent, Daniel Keene and Toby Bighorse. Charges include second degree murder and robbery with a weapon.

Initial reports indicated that during the evening of Monday, October 1, Kent, Keene, Bighorse and Adkins were traveling to a residence north of Pawhuska when the four got in an argument. It is believed that Adkins was killed as a result of an attempted robbery.

After the incident, Kent, Bighorse and Keene contacted the Pawhuska Police Department and filed a police report that alleges Adkins was injured in the altercation and he had been left behind.

Since that time, Adkins had not been heard from or seen by friends, family members or neighbors and the Sheriff’s Office was brought into the investigation.

From there, investigators were able to locate the partially decomposed remains of Mr. Adkins near the location described in the initial report.