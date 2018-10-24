Posted: Oct 24, 2018 9:45 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

An audition will be held for Missoula Children's Theatre production of Blackbeard the Pirate on Monday, November 5th, 2018 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45pm and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Approximately 50 to 60 roles are available for local students. All students grades Kindergarten through 8th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students will rehearse for four hours and 15 minutes each day, Monday through Friday. The performances are scheduled for Friday, November 9th at 12:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call Kristie Hewitt at MCT Bartlesville at 918-336-0558.