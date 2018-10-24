Posted: Oct 24, 2018 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee met Wednesday to discuss a name change, a refined budget draft and revised designs for the voter approved Tower Green space. Both items on the Tower Green Design Committee agenda were tabled to a meeting that will take place next week.

Wednesday’s meeting provided better visuals as promised by Ambler Architects as to what the green space could look like in the years to come.

City Councilman Jim Curd complimented Ambler Architects for their excellent designs. Curd says the rock feature will be a homerun for the space which will provide contemporary color and seating for people walking through the area.

The design committee heard Scott Ambler say that the design has taken out some formality to add more of a forested area in the space provided. The addition of sculptural elements in the spaces landscape was also discussed in the meeting.

As for the stage area, the grass in front of the stage to the hopeful splash pad to be placed south of the stage is 50-yards long. The area itself should seat approximately 400 people when a concert or event happens with the stage.

More importantly in the meeting, committee members threw out names to mull over before they reconvene in a week. Names mentioned in the meeting include: Center Square, Tower Center and Unity Square. Most committee members liked Tower Center since a logo was provided by Ambler Architects that was visually appealing. But the name could be changed as noted by other members. Hence the reason to table the item until next week.

The design committee will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at noon in City Hall. They will finalize the design to send to the Bartlesville City Council on Nov. 5. The budget draft will be refined one final time and a name will also be chosen in the next meeting.