Posted: Oct 24, 2018 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Salt Creek Marketplace has changed locations and is now located at 523 Kihekah Avenue in Pawhuska. To mark the occasion, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming the Salt Creek Marketplace to the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place on Friday at noon. The shop sells anything from T-shirts to bracelets and jewelry.