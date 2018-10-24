Posted: Oct 24, 2018 2:16 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 7:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Lieutenant Governor candidate Matt Pinnell will be at the Osage County Courthouse in the Commissioners room at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Pinnell will be holding a meet and greet with his constituents.

Pinnell, a Republican, is running against Democratic challengers Anastasia Pittman and Independent Ivan Holmes. Todd Lamb has served as Lieutenant since 2011.

Coffee and donuts will be on hand for those interested in attending.