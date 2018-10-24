Posted: Oct 24, 2018 2:28 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 2:28 PM

Garrett Giles

All deer hunters in Oklahoma will get the chance to harvest deer using a firearm starting Saturday. The state’s 2018 deer muzzleloader hunting season will open Oct. 27 through Nov. 4.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s most recent Big Game Report, an estimated 79,200 hunters participated in deer muzzleloader season last year.

Muzzleloader hunters in most of the state may harvest a turkey the final two days of deer muzzleloader season, as that will be opening weekend of the regular fall turkey gun season.

Muzzleloader hunting seasons for elk on private lands and for black bears in southeastern Oklahoma will also be open from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4.

All hunters who will be out beginning Saturday, Oct. 27, are reminded that requirements for wearing hunter orange clothing will be in effect.

For complete information and license requirements, consult the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide found online at wildlifedepartment.com or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.