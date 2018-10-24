Posted: Oct 24, 2018 2:42 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville police continue to investigate the human remains found near the Parkfinder Parkway.

According to Public Information Officer for the department, Captain Jay Hastings, police were contacted last Thursday afternoon by a man checking an oil lease between Frank Phillips and Adams. It is believed that the body had been there anywhere from three months to a year.

Hastings says they have kept up with the medical examiner’s office and have found no new evidence with the bones collected at the scene. The person still hasn’t been identified and no cause of death has been determined.

It has been discerned that the person was transient and not from the area. Dental records will be the next thing police and the medical examiner’s office will check to determine the identity of the person found. Captain Hastings says nothing is positive but police continue to look into the situation and trace the evidence as far back as they can to find an answer.

If you have information concerning the remains, call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE or use the P3 TIPS smart phone app. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.