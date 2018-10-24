Posted: Oct 24, 2018 3:32 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2018 4:40 PM

Max Gross

A duo from Kansas were both arrested after transporting drugs and firearms through Washington County. Tiffany Edwards of Fredonia and Aaron Johnson of Independence appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday. Edwards was presented with charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, false impersonation to create liability and carrying a loaded firearm. Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, the two were travelling at a high rate of speed and were pulled over. An officer observed a leafy green substance in the lap of Johnson who was the passenger. Edwards was the driver and advised that she did not have a license on her but her name was ‘Monica Heape’.

Johnson was placed in handcuffs. He stated there was a little bit more marijuana in the vehicle. Johnson was also found with over $1,500 in cash on his person. Johnson claimed that he just got paid from his job.

A second officer arrived on the scene. When running the information Edwards gave them the officer realized that she had given them her sister’s name. While searching Edwards’ purse the officer found a handgun. Edwards said the two had been selling drugs in Kansas and that is where the money came from.

The two were transported to the Washington County Jail. When Edwards was stepping out of the police vehicle an officer noticed a pill on the seat and asked Edwards if she tried to hide any more pills. Edwards was hiding two ecstasy pills, 1 ½ Xanax bars as well as various other pills in her bra.

Edwards saw her bond set at $20,000. While Johnson’s bond was set at $1,000.