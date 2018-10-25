Posted: Oct 25, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2018 11:03 AM

Ty Loftis

Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell came to Pawhuska on Thursday to campaign in hopes of gaining support and votes.

Pinnell said he has enjoyed being out on the campaign trail over the past several months.

Pinnell lives in Tulsa, but believes Osage County specifically has a chance to develop into a tourism hotspot.

The midterm election are on Tuesday, November 6.