Posted: Oct 25, 2018

Forum Hears OK2030 Goals

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce presented a forum Thursday aimed at moving the state and its economy forward into the year 2030. Executive Director of the State Chamber Research Foundation, Dr. Jenniver Lepard outlined the effort. Lepard explained a series of meetings held over the past year and surveys of business, government, and community leaders that led to a set of goals. Those goals were worked into a plan. The OK2030 plan started with 35 goals. 13 of those were addressed over the last legislative session. They dealt with busines climate and state competiveness, fiscal stability and governance, workforce and tallent development, and quality of life issues. Lepard asked the more than 200 participants a series of questions they could answer by way of their cell phone. The input from the Thursday session will be combines with information derived from five other similar meetings across the state to build a roadmap and goals to present to the legislature when it convenes next year.