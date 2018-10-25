Posted: Oct 25, 2018 2:05 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2018 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The fourth annual Run for Special Needs will take place this Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. All proceeds raised will benefit the American Therapeutic Riding Center.

Concessions will open at 9 a.m. and the first race will start at 10 a.m. Buckles will be given out to winners in each division. Race participants are still able to pre-register at www.sgpevents.net.

Contact Denise Ward at 918-246-9450 for further details.