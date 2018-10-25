Posted: Oct 25, 2018 3:01 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2018 3:08 PM

The midterm election isn’t until Tuesday, November 6, but you have the option to vote early starting next Thursday.

Early in-person voting in Osage county for the midterm election will run from Thursday, November 1 through Saturday, November 3. The Osage County Election Board in Pawhuska and the First Baptist Church in Skiatook will be the two areas to take advantage of early voting.

Among other things, voters will be deciding on a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, State Treasurer and Superintendent of Public Instruction. There will also be five state questions on the ballot.

Polling sites will be open from 8 to 6 on Thursday and Friday and from 9 to 2 on Saturday.