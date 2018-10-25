Posted: Oct 25, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2018 3:18 PM

A report of a heavily intoxicated woman leaving an apartment complex led to an arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Mary Smiley of Bartlesville stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a felony charge of driving under the influence. Smiley had previously been charged with DUI twice as well as transporting an open container previously.

According to an affidavit, an officer was following Smiley’s black BMW and observed her straddling the center line in the road three separate times as well as making an improper turn. When the officer approached he noticed the smell of an intoxicating beverage. Smiley volunteered that she had drank, “a little bit”.

Smiley was prompted of out the vehicle by the officer and struggled to stand. She sat on the hood of the car for balance. Smiley initially agreed to take an intoxilyzer test but then declined, stating “I haven’t been drinking”.

Bond for Smiley was set at $75,000 with a stipulation of no driving upon her release.