Posted: Oct 25, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2018 3:18 PM

Max Gross

A woman who was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a routine traffic stop was arrested after a large quantity of methamphetamine was found on her person. Louise Helkenberg was arraigned on a felony charge of methamphetamine trafficking at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Helkenberg was the passenger of a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. An officer noticed Helkenberg take an item out of her purse and hide it under the seat. The officer found a black bag with what he believed to be a methamphetamine pipe sticking out.

Another bag was found in the vehicle containing another smoking pipe, 25 clear baggies and an object wrapped in electrical tape. The officer unwrapped the tape and found a baggie containing a large quantity of white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine. A digital scale was found under the passenger seat as well.

Bond for Helkenberg was set at $25,000.