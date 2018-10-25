Posted: Oct 25, 2018 5:06 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2018 5:25 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Supreme Court granted a motion to dismiss an appeal filed by City Council candidate Joel Rabin on behalf of Arcadian Housing in a suit filed against the Bartlesville City Planning Commission. The decision came down Thursday.

The Supreme Court order stated that the appeal is dismissed as untimely because it was commenced more than 30 days after the filing of the final order on July 24.

Rabin said a procedural glitch led to this ruling and he wants the court to re-review the filing.

Rabin alleged the agency did not comply with necessary procedures in approving a proposed development for the Oak Wood Addition in Bartlesville. The initial suit was filed in December 2017.

A motion for summary of judgement was granted in May by judge Russell Vaclaw. That Judgement was appealed and that appeal was denied in Thursday’s ruling.