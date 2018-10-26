Posted: Oct 26, 2018 9:42 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2018 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department utilizes grant funds from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. The $42,000 grant provided by the OHSO pays for overtime shifts for Bartlesville Police Department officers.

Captain Rocky Bevard says the goal of the grant is to reduce injury and fatality accidents. OHSO says 25-percent of the accidents reported statewide occured due to drivers exceeding speed limits.

Captain Jay Hastings says these overtime shifts are specifically utilized for traffic enforcement with special emphasis on speeding violations. He says citizens should slow down and be aware that the BPD is strictly enforcing the speed laws within the city limits.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office provided a KAB Crash Dashboard noting the crashes that took place in the state in 2016 to 2017. During that time, there were 43 non-incapacitating crashes (yellow dots), 11 incapacitating crashes (red dots) and one fatal crash (black dot) in Bartlesville.

According to the OHSO report, the incapacitating crashes occured mostly on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Non-incapacitating crashes normally occured on Tuesdays followed by Thursday and Monday according to the report. The overall reports says most crashes occured on Tuesday which saw about 13 crashes including the one fatal crash in 2016-2017.