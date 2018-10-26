Posted: Oct 26, 2018 12:35 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2018 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet on Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse to discuss several matters.

After tabling the discussion two weeks ago, the county commissioners will possibly take action in regards to charging an occupational tax for beer and wine license for entities under county jurisdiction.

Last week, Bear Paw Path got accepted into the county road maintenance system, but this week the commissioners will have to approve and sign a resolution to show the correct legal description of the coordinates of the highway.

The county commissioners will also discuss and possibly take action in regards to an offer from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to relocate the Osage County Tourism Gazebo.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in going.