Posted: Oct 26, 2018 12:49 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2018 12:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Rogers State University has big events coming up to get the community involved with giving back. Rogers State’s Development Officer Angie Thompson says Giving Tuesday helps people establish their own voice. The initiative, Thompson says, makes non-profit giving to higher education, arts and culture and other big components easier.

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 27. Thompson says RSU has funds set up on their website www.rsu.edu/givingtuesday that people can donate funds to. Any of the three RSU campuses in the area will be open to receive individual donations.

As for other fundraising events, Thompson says RSU will have a scholarship breakfast coming up in March.